Katherine Heigl beyond excited to land role on favourite TV show

Katherine Heigl can't wait to hit the set of TV drama Suits because the show is one of her favourites.

The Knocked Up star's casting news was announced earlier this week (beg29Jan18) as producers and creator Aaron Korsh attempt to bounce back from the departures of series regulars Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle.

Heigl will join Gabriel Macht and Dule Hill, who was recently promoted to a regular, on the show, which has been renewed for its eighth season. She will play disruptive lawyer Samantha Wheeler, and she's thrilled about the chance to join a series she watches at home.

"I could not be more excited to be joining the cast and crew of one of my all time favorite shows!!" she writes on Instagram.

"I’m kinda a creepy fan girl... I hope I don’t make it weird on set... Anywhoo, it’s going to be SOOOOO MUUUCCHHH FUUUNNNN!"

And referencing Markle's upcoming wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, she added: "Oh annndddd, this show turns actresses into princesses! Neat! So keep an eye out for my royal wedding announcement next year. Just kidding! I already married my prince @joshbkelley!"

She ended her Instagram message to fans by writing: "Big big thank you to @suits_usa and everyone involved for giving me the opportunity to come play! And sorry in advance if s**t gets weird."

Katherine will reteam with Dule Hill on the show after the two stars previously worked together on short-lived TV drama series Doubt.

Markle, who will marry Prince Harry in May (18), is due to make her final appearance in Suits in April as part of a two-part series finale, which is expected to revolve around her TV wedding.