Hailee Steinfeld played matchmaker for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld is taking credit for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's romance after helping to play matchmaker for the happy couple.

Hailee reveals she was contacted by the Game of Thrones star after teaming up with Joe and his DNCE bandmates for their 2015 hit Rock Bottom, and it was clear Sophie was interested in the pop hunk.

"I did get that text from Sophie being like, 'So tell me about Joe...,' and I was like, 'Go for it,'" she recalled during an interview on Australian radio show Smallzy's Surgery.

The British actress took Hailee's advice and began dating Joe in the autumn of 2016, and by October (17), they had announced plans to wed - and their mutual pal cannot wait for their wedding.

"I actually just saw them both for the first time since they got engaged," Hailee shared. "And yeah, I'm like, freaking out about it!"

She isn't the only star looking forward to the couple's big day - Sophie's onscreen sister, Maisie Williams, recently confirmed she would be a bridesmaid.

Sharing the news with the Radio Times, she gushed, "It's very, very exciting. It's kind of bizarre though."

Maisie also revealed Sophie and Joe won't be getting married until the final season of Game of Thrones wraps filming later this year (18): "We’re waiting until the season’s done, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine," Williams said.

Sophie isn't the only Game of Thrones star planning a wedding in 2018 - Kit Harington, who plays her TV half-brother Jon Snow on the cult fantasy show, is set to marry former co-star Rose Leslie after proposing in September (17).