Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I'm heartbroken over Kim Cattrall's friendship comments'

Sarah Jessica Parker is still heartbroken over comments her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall made about their relationship, insisting she believed they were close friends.

The actress and producer announced a much-talked about Sex and the City sequel had stalled last year (17), prompting fans to turn on Cattrall, who was believed to be behind the decision.

Kim revealed she had made it clear she didn't want to return as Samantha Jones in another sequel, and she lashed out at Parker for making it seem as if it was her fault fans of the film and TV franchise wouldn't be getting another dose of the drama.

She also revealed to TV host Piers Morgan that she never bonded with her co-stars off-screen and always kept their relationship professional.

"We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and it's a very healthy place to be," she said during an interview on Morgan's Life Stories. "I don't see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over."

However, Sarah insists she didn't view their relationship the same.

"I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience," she told Watch Happens Live! on Wednesday (31Jan18). "It's sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken.

"That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege."