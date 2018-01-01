Ellen DeGeneres overcome with emotion as she accepts gorilla gift from wife

Comedienne and TV host Ellen DeGeneres was moved to tears while accepting a gorilla sanctuary gift from her wife Portia de Rossi.

The actress was a surprise guest on the Finding Dory star's U.S. talk show this week (beg29Jan18), and showed up with a very special present to mark the 60th birthday of her spouse of nine years.

After a tearful dedication, the 49-year-old revealed she had worked with bosses at some of DeGeneres' favourite organisations to create charitable projects in her name.

"For, like, the last two years, Ellen has said to me, 'I feel like I'm not doing enough'. Every day, almost," Portia explained to the studio audience. "So, I put all that together and I got you this gift. So, let's see it - happy birthday!"

Rossi then introduced a video, in which she spoke about Ellen's hero, the late wildlife conservationist Dian Fossey, who carried out extensive research with the gorilla population in Rwanda. The Arrested Development cast member then announced she had launched an institution in both Fossey and DeGeneres' name.

"So, for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund," she revealed. "Ellen, you will carry on Dian's legacy by giving them (apes) a permanent home in Rwanda. Now, you will join Dian as a protector and champion of these amazing animals, the mountain gorillas. Happy birthday!"

Rossi also announced she'd be setting up a foundation, called The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, in the TV host's name.

"So, this is the first initiative for the fund that you can take this and do whatever you want with it (sic)," she beamed. "You've done amazing work for elephants and you can just continue and support whatever you want to do."

DeGeneres was overcome with emotion as she tearfully expressed her gratitude for the kind gesture.

She shared, "It’s the best gift. I’ve always said - and when we got married, Portia’s line was: 'It’s good to be loved; it’s profound to be understood', and she understands me because that is the best gift that anybody could have given me."