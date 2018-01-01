Octavia Spencer reuniting with The Help director on horror movie Ma

Octavia Spencer is reuniting with her The Help director Tate Taylor on horror film Ma.

The movie will start shooting in Mississippi next week (beg05Feb18) and Octavia, who previously lived with pal Taylor early on in their careers, will stay with the filmmaker at his home throughout the project, according to Variety.

Juliette Lewis and Luke Evans will also star in the film, which centres on a lonely woman who befriends a group of

teenagers.

"It's dark material, but it's also really fun," Taylor says. "Octavia is so d**n likeable that we usually see her in certain roles. But she's such a good actress and this is such a complex character that if I do my job right, people in the audience are going to want to push pause and say, 'Can we please take you out for coffee so you don't do what you're about to do'."

"It's going to be a blast," he adds. "We'll be living in my house in Mississippi and shooting on my land during the day, and then making dinner and telling stories and breaking bread later that night."

Ma was written by Scotty Landes and produced by Jason Blum and Taylor explains he wanted to make the movie immediately after reading the script.

"It was so serendipitous, because Octavia and I are always complaining about being offered the same s**t, and I read this and thought, 'Oh f**k, this is so f**king weird and awesome and I want Octavia be the lead'."

The last time Octavia worked with her friend on The Help, she picked up an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.