Selma Blair 'heart broken' over failed Hellboy 3 plans

Actress Selma Blair is saddened she never got the opportunity to make a third Hellboy movie with director Guillermo del Toro after plans were axed last year (17).

The Shape of Water filmmaker had been eager to reteam with franchise star Ron Perlman and Selma for years to create a darker follow up to their 2004 original and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army, but talks with studio heads fell through last year (17).

In May (17), it was announced a complete reboot of Mike Mignola's 1993 comic book was in development - although del Toro, Perlman, and Blair would not be involved.

Instead, Stranger Things star David Harbour will be taking over the titular role as the red, horned, grumpy do-gooder.

Fans were outraged by the news, and now Selma has broken her silence about the new take on the franchise, admitting she

"God, you know, people are fans of Hellboy and also fans of Guillermo," she told CinemaBlend. "So part of us, the ones that were so loyal to Guillermo, our hearts are broken that it didn't work out with the greatest third installment ever written that I wish I could play more than anything in the world."

Selma has nothing but best wishes for the new cast and crew, but she cannot give the project her full support.

She added, "I truly hope that Mike Mignola has his vision out there for the darker Hellboy come to light, and I'm sure he will, and David Harbour is excellent and everyone involved, but... my heart is broken."

The new Hellboy, directed by Neil Marshall, will also star Ian McShane, Milla Jovovich, and Daniel Dae Kim, who replaced Ed Skrein in the role of Asian-American Major Ben Daimio after a whitewashing outcry from fans.

The revamped movie is set for release later this year (18).