Amber Heard and Elon Musk split for second time

Amber Heard and Elon Musk have reportedly split again - just months after reconciling.



The pair split last August (17) after dating for more than a year, but then sparked rumours they were back together when they were seen grabbing breakfast in November. However, it has now been reported that just three months after deciding to give their relationship another go, Aquaman actress Amber and Tesla billionaire Elon have once again called time on their romance.



Sources confirmed the break-up to Us Weekly and the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, with an insider telling the former that "Amber wants her independence and prefers being friends rather than romantically linked."



Another source told Page Six that the "timing" of the pair's reconciliation just didn't work, adding: "Elon made the decision to end things, and Amber agreed. They both care for one another, but the timing just isn’t right."



Neither Amber nor Elon have publicly commented on the split reports as yet. When they broke up last year, they released a joint statement in which they made it clear they had nothing but respect for one another.



However, the three-times married Elon, who wed ex-wife Talulah Riley twice, later told Rolling Stone he was taking the split hard.



"I just broke up with my girlfriend," he sighed, adding, "It hurt bad. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think... I will never be happy without having someone (with me). Going to sleep alone kills me.



"It's not like I don't know what that feels like: Being in a big empty house, and the footsteps echoing through the hallway, no one there - and no one on the pillow next to you. F**k. How do you make yourself happy in a situation like that?"

