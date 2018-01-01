NEWS Julie Bowen and husband 'separate after 13 years of marriage' Newsdesk Share with :







Modern Family star Julie Bowen and husband Scott Phillips have reportedly separated after 13 years of marriage.



According to People, the pair, who share three children together, 10-year-old Oliver and eight-year-old twins John and Gustav, have made the decision to go their separate ways.



Further reasons for the split have yet to be revealed by the notoriously private pair.



Julie and 44-year-old real estate investor Scott married in 2004 but have always tried to keep both their relationship and their family out of the public eye, with the actress rarely sharing pictures of her children on social media.



They were last pictured together with their children at a basketball match in February 2017, and last walked a red carpet as a couple in September 2016.



Julie previously told People Scott didn't attend the Emmy Awards with her in 2016 because the couple had their wedding anniversary, explaining: "We just had our anniversary on the day of the Emmys which was hilarious. He’s come every year, he’s been so supportive and this year he was playing in a tennis tournament and I wasn’t nominated as an individual so I said, 'What do you want to do on our anniversary?' I mean it’s such an honour to be nominated and to go, but it’s tough to be a purse holder."



When asked what makes a marriage successful, Julie replied: "Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout."

