Lin-Manuel Miranda welcomes second child

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The Hamilton star announced the baby news on Friday (02Feb18), revealing the couple has named the little boy Francisco Miranda.

Lin-Manuel set the stage for the announcement by shaping the tweet in the format of a script from a stage play, writing to fans on Twitter: "Int (Introduction). Hospital Room. Night. (The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.) Intermission."

The star attached the message to a black and white image of Vanessa holding the newborn snapped by New York based photographer Jennifer Messina.

Lin-Manuel and Vanessa are already parents to three-year-old Sebastian.

They found out they were going to be first-time parents on the same day Miranda was offered the chance to create the music for Disney movie Moana.

"Life changed pretty drastically on that day. I actually found out I was going to be a father that morning," he previously told Entertainment Tonight. "My wife was going off on a business trip and I was still asleep, she had to catch an early flight, and she said, 'Hey I think you might be a dad, all right, I'll see you later!' And I was like, 'Great!... What?'

"I called her when I fully woke up to confirm what she'd said and then I got the call about Disney later that afternoon," he smiled.

It's a busy time for the new dad - his new Disney film Mary Poppins Returns reaches theatres on Christmas Day (25Dec18) and his hit musical Hamilton is set to embark on a second U.S. tour later this month (Feb18).