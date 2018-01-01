Kylie Minogue glad messy namesake battle with Kylie Jenner is over

Kylie Minogue insists her trademark battle with Kylie Jenner over their shared first name was nothing personal - just business.

The Australian pop star objected to Jenner's attempts to trademark her name and won a bid to block the young reality TV star and entrepreneur, but admits it wasn't fun going to war with Kim Kardashian's little sister, who she reveals she has never met.

"I've met (Kylie Jenner's sister) Kendall just in passing at a fashion event, but I honestly don’t know them (the family)," Minogue tells Rolling Stone. "It’s awkward, because fans get so loyal and vocal, and we love that! But it was nothing personal at all, I’m at pains to say.

"Trademark is long, it’s boring, it’s expensive, and it’s really important. I’ve been doing that for years and years. It was just causing confusion with customers. As long as it’s clear, then we can all win."

The singing Kylie admits the most upsetting part of the legal drama was when a lawyer's quote was wrongly attributed to her.

Minogue reportedly called her namesake "a secondary reality television personality who appeared on the television series Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a supporting character."

"Can you imagine me saying that?" the singer asks. "That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak. So I genuinely hope that it's understood that certainly did not come from me.

"(The) good news is that’s all wrapped up (and) we didn’t have to go to court. That’s all done. And I’m sure I’ll meet them one day."