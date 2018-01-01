Jennifer Lopez: 'I was told I would never have a career'

Jennifer Lopez insists she's proof fans should never listen to people who knock others' dreams, because she wouldn't be where she is now if she had listened to them.

J.Lo has found fame in acting, singing, dancing, and producing, but admits she ran into a lot of negativity on her way up the success ladder.

'Nobody knows what you can do but you," she says in a motivational video she has posted Instagram. "Nobody can tell you. If I tell you all the people that told me I wasn't going to act, sing or dance, or I wasn't good at it or I should stop or I should quit - or even after I became famous for doing these things - I would be locked in a house somewhere doing nothing."

And she credits her hard work and mindset for getting her to where she is now.

'The truth is nobody knows what's inside you," she adds. "Only you know what you can accomplish and what you're capable of, and what your gut and your dreams and your desires and your wants and your ability (is), you only know. Nobody else knows.

"All of it is a mindset. All of it is about being consistent and doing the right things. Honestly, we all have the capacity. We all have it in us. The ability to do whatever it is we want to do and just work hard. You can make anything happen.'

The Selena star has previously spoken about forging her own path in Hollywood and taking on producing as an outlet to create more opportunities.

"I think it's the second phase of your career - you kind of make a name for yourself and show everybody what you do and where your talents lay (sic), and then you have to take it into your own hands and be the artist that you want to be," she said. "I always wanted to be the best performer, singer, dancer, actress that I could be. It's the same for me now, but I'm lucky to be able to expand that into so many different roles and produce my own things."