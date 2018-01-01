Joel Kinnaman still not a fan of Suicide Squad tattoo from Will Smith

Joel Kinnaman regrets letting his Suicide Squad co-star Will Smith etch a tattoo on his arm.

Kinnaman, who portrayed Rick Flag in the action film, was among the actors who signed up to get inked to remember the bond he shared with his co-stars, and Smith tattooed 'SKWAD' on his castmate's left bicep.

But, during an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live! on Thursday (01Feb18), the Swedish star confessed he regretted the shin art, admitting he was not fond of the piece.

"That was a horrible idea," Joel, who is married to a tattoo artist, said. "Don't let a 47-year-old man without his reading glasses tattoo you. That is the life lesson. Especially when you have a very talented (tattoo artist) wife."

"It's supposed to be a s**tty tattoo, so that's what it is," he added.

Kinnaman previously expressed his disappointment with the tattoo, writing on Instagram: "Got my #skwad tattoo. Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter.'

And what made matters worse for the actor was Will refused to let Joel tattoo him.

"He was the only one who didn't get it," he told chat show The Talk in 2016. "He bailed... He pulled his Will Smith card... and we weren't gonna fight him on it."

However, Kinnaman's wife, Cleo Wattenstrom, thought her man's ink was a hoot.

"She was laughing at it," he said. "She was like, 'His line work needs some work!'"