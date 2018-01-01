Taraji P. Henson's manager accused of sexual misconduct

Taraji P. Henson's manager Vincent Cirrincione has been hit with nine allegations of sexual misconduct.

The women have accused Cirrincione of unwanted sexual advances over a period of two decades, telling the Washington Post he used his reputation to "prey upon young women of colour".

One of the women, Tamika Lamison, claims Cirrincione kissed her after an audition and told her he would represent her in exchange for sex. Lamison refused and left.

Three others claim he demanded sex as a condition for representing them and another alleges he offered to advance her career for monthly sex sessions. A fifth accuser claims he masturbated in front of her.

Cirrincione has responded to the allegations by telling the Post, "We live in a time where men are being confronted with a very real opportunity to take responsibility for their actions. I support this movement wholeheartedly. I have had female clients and employees my entire career in this industry. I have built a reputation for advancing the careers of women of colour.

"I have had affairs while in committed relationships, ones I am now ashamed to say are coming to light and shading my past and my reputation. I can say without a doubt that I have never used favours, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone. I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual.

"I take responsibility for my part in the situation and I am not here to diminish anyone’s feelings or experiences. I apologise to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them. I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women. It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong."

Meanwhile, Halle Berry has come forward to reveal she ended her professional relationship with Cirrincione three years ago after learning of a misconduct allegation.

She tells The Post, "A woman was on the radio saying that Halle Berry’s manager was her worst casting couch experience ever. That news literally stopped me in my tracks. I immediately confronted Vince about it, and he denied it completely. But even with his denial, something didn’t feel right in my spirit, and with the possibility that it could be true, I immediately ended our over-25-year relationship."

Henson, who Cirrincione has managed for over 20 years, told the newspaper she was unaware of his behaviour and had never "witnessed any inappropriate behaviour by Cirrincione toward women".

"I’ve never had any issue with this on any level," she says. "He totally respected me.

"He saw a single mother trying to make her dreams come true, and he nurtured that. He wrote cheques and wouldn’t ask for anything in return."