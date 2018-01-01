Rose McGowan cancelling book signing appearances following transgender row

Actress Rose McGowan has cancelled her upcoming public appearances following an argument with a woman during a book signing in New York.

The Charmed star was promoting her memoir Brave at a Big Apple Barnes & Noble earlier this week (ends02Feb18) when she was confronted about comments she made on RuPaul's What's the Tee? podcast in July (17), when she appeared to suggest transgender women don't have the same struggles as women who identify with their birth gender.

"Trans women are dying and you said that we, as trans women, are not like regular women," the woman said to her. "We get raped more often. We go through domestic violence more often. There was a trans woman killed here a few blocks (away). I have been followed home..."

McGowan interrupted the woman telling her, "Hold on. So am I. We are the same. My point was, we are the same. There's an entire show called ID channel, a network, dedicated to women getting abused, murdered, sexuality, violated, and you're a part of that, too, sister. It's the same."

The actress, who alleges producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in 1997, subsequently told newsman Ronan Farrow she felt sure her book store heckler was sent to interrupt her event by the disgraced mogul's camp, but his representative has denied her claims.

"Absolutely, 100 per cent false," the representative tells the New York Post's Page Six. "No one is monitoring her whereabouts. It's unfortunate that she is choosing to marginalise a community that is fighting to have their voice heard by claiming that the individual was a 'plant' of my client. It's simply untrue and disrespectful to the transgender community."

However, Rose is standing by her claims and does not want to make anymore public appearances.

"I have given beauty, in return I was VERBALLY ASSAULTED for two full minutes @BNBuzz by an actor paid to verbally assault a woman who has been terrorized by your system," she writes on Twitter. "And no ONE in that room did anything."

"And everyone from my publicists, to assistants, managers and every person sitting in their chairs frozen by their weakness, a weakness called COMPLICITY," she adds. "The truth is you all failed me. Again. And again. And again."

And she is demanding an apology from the manager of the Union Square Barnes & Noble store, the security staff and "the audience, who did nothing and let the paid verbal assault of an assaulted woman happen".