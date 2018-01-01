Jordan Peele thanked Whoopi Goldberg for Oscars inspiration

Jordan Peele reached out to Whoopi Goldberg after landing his first Oscar nomination last month (Jan18), because she was the first person to convince him to dream big.

The filmmaker picked up a nod for Best Director for his acclaimed 2017 film Get Out, and Whoopi was one of the first people he called to celebrate, because her acceptance speech at the 1991 Academy Awards was a big inspiration.

"I remember internalising that like, wow, she’s speaking to me, ‘cause this is something I want to do, I feel like I can do," Jordan recently told students at UCLA in Los Angeles. "When those nominations came together... I realised the awards and the acknowledgement is bigger than me, and bigger than my own personal accomplishment.

"By seeing my work be recognised this way, there’s a whole generation of people who will be uplifted by that. And that’s why I’m here. I never would’ve made Get Out without the dream, and part of the dream for me was Whoopi, was the Oscars, was realising that there wasn’t a ceiling for people like me."

And he admitted Whoopi wasn't expecting the call: "I lost it... because it’s not something I think about all the time... She said, 'Look, thank you, sometimes you put something out there, and you don’t know if someone’s hearing it or not'. It was just one of the best calls I’ve ever had."

Peele is up against hot favourite Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird), and Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread) for the 2018 Best Director Oscar.