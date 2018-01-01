Florence Pugh: 'Fighting with My Family was the most exciting job'

Florence Pugh considers her upcoming wrestling film Fighting with My Family her most exciting job so far because she could do some of her own stunts.

The British actress, who had a breakout role in 2017's Lady Macbeth, portrays real-life wrestler Saraya 'Paige' Bevis in the comedy-drama, which is written and directed by Stephen Merchant and executive produced by Dwayne Johnson, who plays himself.

Florence enjoyed making the film immensely because she could really get involved in the wrestling scenes.

"That was probably the most exciting job partly because they actually let me wrestle, which is very rare for films to actually let me do any of the physical stuff, but they did," she told WENN/Cover Media. "They let me get thrown down and flipped over and it was amazing."

The film tells the story of the Bevis family, who are all professional wrestlers, trying to work through issues that arise when Saraya gets a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

She stars alongside Lena Headey, Nick Frost and Jack Lowden, who plays her brother. Florence and Jack undertook wrestling training and signed up to the CrossFit workout program to prepare.

"That side of it was really interesting as well," she added. "Very intense, but it all paid off when we started wrestling. I felt strong."

When the 22-year-old learned she would be working with Dwayne, she never thought he could live up to expectations.

"Everyone was like, 'Oh my God, The Rock, this is so exciting, he's so amazing, he's so perfect' and I remember thinking like, 'Is he really that perfect? Is he really?'" she recalled. "And then I worked with him and I was like, 'Yeah, no, he is'. He's such a wonderful, humble man."

Fighting with My Family is set to hit cinemas in September (18).