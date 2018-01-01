NEWS Harvey Weinstein responds to Uma Thurman's assault allegations Newsdesk Share with :







Harvey Weinstein's publicist has dismissed Uma Thurman's assault claims, insisting the alleged attack was nothing more than an "awkward pass".



The Kill Bill star, who appeared in a handful of the disgraced producer's films, opened up about her encounter with Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel in London in a new interview for The New York Times over two months after promising she would reveal all when the time was right.



But the filmmaker is fighting back, insisting he has a very different memory of the incident that took place a quarter of a century ago.



The Pulp Fiction star was asked about her relationship with Harvey at the end of November (17), but wasn't ready to speak out and join a growing list of alleged victims.



She told Access Hollywood, "I’ve learned I am not a child and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say."



It appears that day has come and Uma claims Harvey pushed her down and "tried to shove himself on me".

"He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me," she explains. "You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track."



Thurman tells journalist Maureen Dowd she returned to the Savoy to confront her alleged attacker and warned Weinstein, "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you."



She did not go into further details, but a friend the actress took with her tells the Times Harvey threatened to derail her career.



Weinstein's publicist has responded to the Times piece in a statement, which reads: "Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details."



The publicist adds: "There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to why Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together."



The publicist has also released a collection of photos of Thurman and Weinstein together, insisting, "The pictures of their history tell a completely different story."

