Olivia Culpo and her football player boyfriend share strange Super Bowl superstition

Beauty queen Olivia Culpo is using cake decorations to ward off bad luck as her boyfriend prepares for battle in Super Bowl LII.

The former Miss Universe winner's American football player partner Danny Amendola will be competing with his New England Patriots teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game on Sunday (04Feb18), and she's hoping to leap into a winner's arms.

The tournament is the second Super Bowl the couple has experienced together since the stars began dating in 2016, and Olivia reveals the lovebirds have a strange ritual to ensure victory for the Patriots.

"There’s this plastic ring that I got off a cupcake, like, three Super Bowls ago that I save...," she told news show Extra. "It’s a cute thing I gave to Danny, a plastic football ring off of a Super Bowl cake and we have it every year - that’s my only superstition."

Olivia has been overflowing with team spirit in recent weeks, admitting she has gone nuts creating football-themed treats.

“I’m so excited - I’m really, really pumped," she gushed. “I've been living for this moment for weeks! I have been doing Super Bowl recipes, cooking all this stuff, just anticipating, I cannot wait for this day, I cannot wait for Sunday."

Supermodel Gisele Bundchen will also be cheering on her Patriots quarterback husband Tom Brady during the big day, but Olivia, who is pop star Nick Jonas' ex-girlfriend, doesn't plan on sitting in the stands with the Brazilian bombshell at the big game, adding, "I never watched a game with Gisele but I see her after, of course, and before, usually."