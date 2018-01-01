NEWS Selena Gomez treatment programme was 'preventative' measure Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez reportedly checked herself into a two-week wellness programme for "ongoing maintenance".



The singer/actress recently visited a facility in upstate New York to take a 14-day course designed to treat depression and anxiety, but according to sources, the star isn't currently experiencing any issues.



"She knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance," a source explains to Entertainment Tonight.

"This most recent stint was preventative. She hasn’t relapsed and she's not in a bad place, quite the opposite. She did this to ensure she continues on a good path. It’s super responsible. More people should be proactive about their health and wellness instead of waiting for something bad to happen."



Selena first sought professional help in her battle against depression at a 90-day rehabilitation centre in Tennessee after announcing she was taking an indefinite break from her world tour following her diagnosis with auto-immune disease lupus in 2014.



And the 25-year-old is determined not to make the same mistakes she did when she was younger by neglecting her health and well-being.



"Selena isn't going to run herself into the ground again," the insider adds. "These little check-ins are essential to her health. It’s not even recovery, it’s just a way of life. It's the same thing with her church - that to her is like a weekly check-in. She's not afraid or ashamed to take a step back and ask for help, like she was in the past."



"There’s always a lot on Selena's plate - with her family, career, relationships, health - and all those things have been piling up since the holidays," the source continues. "So now seemed like the perfect time to regroup."



Selena recently reunited with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber and the couple has been seen out and about in Los Angeles, making a date out of attending a service at the Hillsong Church on Wednesday (31Jan18).

