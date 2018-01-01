Sicario sequel will be 'even darker' than original

Sicario 2: Soldado will be "even darker" than the original 2015 movie.

Directed by Stefano Sollima and written by Taylor Sheridan, the upcoming instalment in the crime-thriller series follows CIA agent Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and former undercover operative Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) as they target drug cartels smuggling terrorists across the U.S. border. ?

When it comes to the plot of the new film, producer Erica Lee promises that the sequel will truly pack a punch for audiences.

?"It's darker. This is Sicario on steroids," she told Empire magazine, going on to explain that the new movie will focus on Graver's story. "It is Josh's story but it's very much a two-hander. Alejandro will always be the soul of the Sicario movies. He is the heart that beats within them. He is our protagonist. And antagonist, in a way."?

While Sicario headliner Emily Blunt won't be returning for a part in Soldado, stars including Isabela Moner, Catherine Keener and Matthew Modine have joined the cast.

And producer Edward McDonnell shared that Sicario helmer Denis Villeneuve remains passionate about the project, and may even return to direct another movie in the same vein in the future. ?

"(Villeneuve) wishes he had been available. We even talked about him coming back for a third one, should there be one. He's passionate about it. He said, 'If I were available I’d be directing this movie tomorrow.' But we always knew he was going to be in the middle of Blade Runner when the script started to come together," he said. ?

Sicario 2: Soldado is due to hit cinemas in June (18).