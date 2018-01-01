Liam Neeson’s special bond with The Commuter director Jaume Collet-Serra

Liam Neeson has compared his relationship with director Jaume Collet-Serra to that of dance partners.

The pair recently worked together for the fourth time on action thriller The Commuter, after previously collaborating on similarly high-octane films Unknown, Run All Night and Non-Stop.?

More movies could definitely be on the cards for the pair, with Liam praising his relationship with the filmmaker in an interview with British Esquire. ?

“Jaume Collet-Serra and I are like dance partners. I wouldn't quite say we're like (Fred) Astaire and (Ginger) Rogers, but we clicked the first time we worked together eight years ago,” he smiled. “We've worked together on four films now. You really get to know each other.”?

Since starring in Taken in 2008, Oscar nominee Liam has relaunched himself as an action star, and has become the go-to actor for vigilante flicks.?However, over his 40 years in showbiz, the 65-year-old has enjoyed a varied career, starring in everything from Schindler's List to Love Actually.?

Recalling the best piece of advice he’s ever received, Liam shared: “The best advice I was ever given was from an actor, who is no longer with us, called Colin Blakely. He was one of Laurence Olivier's founding players in the first National Theatre company with Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens. I loved Colin Blakely.

“I did a little TV play called Nailed with him many years ago in 1981, and he said to me: ‘don't stay relaxed, the next stage of relaxed is falling asleep. Stay poised.’ And that's stayed with me. Be poised and ready for anything.”