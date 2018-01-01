NEWS John Stamos weds after hotel robbery drama Newsdesk Share with :







U.S. TV star John Stamos has wed again hours after his new bride was robbed.



The 54-year-old actor and pregnant Caitlin McHugh, 31, exchanged vows in Studio City, California on Saturday (03Feb18).



Hours before the happy event McHugh became the victim of a jewellery heist, when a thief broke into her suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday night and made off with diamonds and other gems worth over $150,000 (GBP106,200).



Sources tell TMZ the jewels were on loan from the Neil Lane collection.



Police officials suspect the robbery may have been an inside job as there was no sign of forced entry.



The drama didn't mar the couple's big day, which came less than two months after Stamos revealed he was set to become a first-time dad, telling People, "She (Caitlin) suggested, 'Maybe we should have a kid (before we get married)’ and I said, ‘Why?’"



The new bride added, "Because you’re old."



John and Caitlin became engaged in October (17), with John sharing the news with a sweet drawing on Instagram of the couple standing in front of Cinderella's castle in Disneyland. They began dating in early 2016, and the relationship became public knowledge when John let it slip during an appearance on U.S. chat show The View in March, 2016.



This is John’s second marriage - he was previously wed to actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005. The model-turned-actress is now married to another actor, Jerry O'Connell.



John and Caitlyn's nuptials were Disney themed and guests included members of the Beach Boys, the band Stamos occasional performs with.

