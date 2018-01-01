NEWS Uma Thurman reveals secret feud with Quentin Tarantino Newsdesk Share with :







Uma Thurman revealed she was in a vicious feud with Quentin Tarantino for years after he allegedly made her do a life-threatening stunt while filming Kill Bill.



In an interview with the New York Times published on Saturday (03Feb18), the 47-year-old explained how she was pressured into driving an unsafe blue convertible while on set in Mexico in 2003.



After a crew member told her the gearstick wasn't working properly, Thurman was adamant she wasn't going to perform the stunt herself, but her director had other ideas.



“Quentin came in my trailer and didn’t like to hear no, like any director,” she explained. “He was furious because I’d cost them a lot of time. But I was scared. He said: ‘I promise you the car is fine. It’s a straight piece of road. Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won’t blow the right way and I’ll make you do it again.’



"But that was a deathbox that I was in. The seat wasn’t screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road," she added.



In previously unseen footage from the crash, released to Thurman 15 years later, she is visibly unstable as she drives down the bumpy road, before she loses control and smashes into a palm tree.



The disturbing video shows the actress slumped in the driver's seat, clutching the side of her head. Crew members then appear and frantically pull her out of the wreckage.



"The steering wheel was at my belly and my legs were jammed under me,” she said. “I felt this searing pain and thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m never going to walk again'.



"When I came back from the hospital in a neck brace with my knees damaged and a large massive egg on my head and a concussion, I wanted to see the car and I was very upset. Quentin and I had an enormous fight, and I accused him of trying to kill me. And he was very angry at that, I guess understandably, because he didn’t feel he had tried to kill me," Thurman added.



She later sent film studio Miramax, headed by Harvey Weinstein and his brother Bob, a letter requesting the footage of the crash. They refused to release the video to Thurman unless she signed a contract absolving the studio of any responsibility for her injuries.



And the legal battles affected her relationship with former friend Tarantino.



“We were in a terrible fight for years,” she added. “We had to then go through promoting the movies. It was all very thin ice. We had a fateful fight at Soho House in New York in 2004 and we were shouting at each other because he wouldn’t let me see the footage and he told me that was what they had all decided.”



Tarantino has not commented on the article.

