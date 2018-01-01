NEWS Dakota Fanning looks forward to settling down Newsdesk Share with :







Dakota Fanning is looking forward to settling down and starting a family in the future.



The actress rose to prominence at the age of seven for her performance in 2001 film I Am Sam, and has since gone on to find success with movies such as The Runaways, American Pastoral and new period drama TV series, The Alienist.



But while she's established herself as a Hollywood headliner, Dakota is also plotting out a future as a wife and mother.



“I want to feel settled personally and professionally,” she told Vogue Australia. “I feel most settled when I’m consistently working. I want to direct more and, personally, I can’t wait to be a mum. I can’t wait to get married. Not yet, but those things are very important to me and I think about them.”



Dakota may already be thinking about marriage, but she remains tight-lipped about her romantic life. She was most recently linked to Henry Frye, and spotted out with him on several dates during December (17) and is pleased not to be dating “a public person”.



“I’ve always sort of dated somebody a little bit removed,” the 23-year-old shared. “I see the whirlwind of (famous) people dating (famous) people and it just looks so intense.”



Unlike other celebrities, Dakota also avoids splashing details of her life on social media. However, she does have a secret Instagram account so that she can keep tabs on her friends and their acquaintances.



“I swear, when it comes to Instagram, my stalking abilities are unparalleled. I can find out anything, I really can. I have a private account for my stalking,” she smiled.

