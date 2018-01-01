Kylie Jenner is a first-time mother

Kylie Jenner has given birth to her first child after keeping the pregnancy quiet.

Reports emerged in September (17) suggesting the reality TV star and beauty mogul was expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, who she began dating in April last year and the 20-year-old subsequently removed herself from the spotlight with her family refusing to confirm the news.

She was notably absent from the Kardashian-Jenner clan's Christmas card picture series, which Kim Kardashian had been posting on Instagram since the start of December (17), leading many fans to speculate she would announce the birth at the end of the series.

However, there was no big reveal, but Kylie has now thrilled fans by opening up about the birth in a post on Instagram on Super Bowl Sunday (04Feb18).

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she writes. "I understand you are used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world..."

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it...," she continues. "My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie's daughter joins her sister Kim Kardashian's newborn daughter Chicago West, who was born last month (Jan18) via surrogate.

The 20-year-old's half-sister Khloe Kardashian also recently confirmed she is expecting her first child with partner Tristan Thompson.