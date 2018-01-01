Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle returns to the top of the North American box office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is edging towards becoming Dwayne Johnson's highest grossing film after topping the North American box office over Super Bowl weekend (03-04Feb18).

The sequel, in which Johnson stars alongside Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, has hauled in another $11.1 million (£7.9 million) since Friday to take the number one spot. It's cumulative earnings at the North American box office now stand at $352.7 million (£249.7 million), which is $300,000 (£212,400) shy of topping Furious 7's $353 million (£250 million) gross - the action man's biggest film to date.

The Super Bowl weekend has proven to be slow this year with $92 million (£65.1 million) in earnings, but it still topped 2014's $86 million (£60.9 million). Hart and Ice Cube's Ride Along was number one that year with $12 million (£8.5 million).

Maze Runner: Death Cure debuts at number two on the new box office countdown with $10.2 million (£7.2 million), while Helen Mirren's horror thriller Winchester takes the third spot with $9.25 million (£6.5 million).

The Greatest Showman and Hostiles close out the top five with $7.8 million (£5.5 million) and $5.5 million (£3.9 million), respectively.

Globally, animated film Coco, which took home 11 Annie Awards on Saturday (03Feb18), has passed the $700 million (£495.6 million) milestone. Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina's movie about an aspiring singer who visits his family in the afterworld during the Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival will be Pixar's seventh film to reach the milestone and Disney's sixth in 2017, according to Deadline.com.

The film, which features the voices of Gael Garcia Bernal and Benjamin Bratt, has earned $11.6 million (£8.2 million) overseas this weekend, which brings its international gross to $496.3 million (£351.4 million).