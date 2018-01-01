Guillermo del Toro wins top honour at Directors Guild of America awards

Guillermo del Toro is on track for Oscars glory after winning the top honour at the Directors Guild of America awards.

The Mexican filmmaker was crowned Best Director at Saturday's (03Feb18) ceremony for his Cold War-era fantasy romance The Shape of Water.

The awards are seen as a reliable predictor of success at the Academy Awards, with 13 of the last 14 winners of the prize going on to win the Oscar.

Del Toro, 53, scooped a Golden Globe for the movie last month (Jan18), which stars British actress Sally Hawkins as a janitor in a top secret government laboratory who falls in love with a mysterious merman-like sea creature.

"This movie particularly took me to do things I was very afraid of," Del Toro told the audience as he accepted the honour at the Beverly Hilton.

"It was a movie that was full of many reasons why it shouldn't work, and those are the reasons why it works," he added.

The director was visibly emotional as he dedicated his win to his mother and his father, who was recently taken ill, Entertainment Weekly reports.

"While they are still with me, and they can still hear me say this, thank you dad, thank you mom. You believe in me and my monsters all the time," Del Toro gushed.

The Shape of Water is up for 13 Oscars, which will take place next month (Mar18).

The other nominees for the award were Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk, Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird, Martin McDonagh for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Jordan Peele for Get Out.

Despite losing out in the category, Peele did walk away with the honour of First-Time Feature Film Director for his bleak comedy horror, and received a standing ovation from the star-studded audience.

"This has been the best year of my life, hands down," he said. "At the same time I've had to balance that with the knowledge that this is not a good year for this country. This is not a good year for many of us.

"For everyone in this room, what we do is important, what we do is powerful," Peele continued. "Keep doing the only thing we know how to. Keep using your voice. It's the most powerful weapon we have against evil."