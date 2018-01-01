Sylvester Stallone leads celebrations as Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl

Sylvester Stallone led the celebrations as the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on Sunday (04Feb18).

The 71-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, decked out in his Eagles jersey, cheering in the stands at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota as the Eagles emerged victorious after a long and stressful game.

"YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!!" he captioned the shot. Stallone became synonymous with Philadelphia following the release of his 1976 movie Rocky, which was set in the city and featured his character training on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Stallone wasn't the only star to celebrate the Eagles' victory on social media. Reese Witherspoon kept it simple with her message "Congrats @Eagles on 1st #Superbowl win", while Elizabeth Banks wrote: "Congrats. #Philadelphia great city, fans and great effort @Eagles #SBLII."

Miles Teller shared a picture of himself and fiancee Keleigh Sperry celebrating the team's win at the game itself, writing: "Super bowl champions!!!!! @Eagles."

Keleigh went one further on her Instagram page, sharing a snap of the pair posing next to Bradley Cooper and partner Irina Shayk. Bradley played a huge Eagles fan in Oscar-nominated movie Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, but he's also a die-hard supporter of the team in real-life. As the game reached its final moments, Bradley could be seen looking both tense and excited, before raising his hands up in a prayer action as the Eagles won 41 to the Patriots' 33.

"Congratulations @Eagles! #SuperBowl #GameofGames#FlyEaglesFly #Eagles," Ellen DeGeneres wrote, while Carrie Underwood tweeted, "Congrats, @Eagles and Eagles fans! That was a great game from the anthem to the halftime show to the confetti! So much for both teams to be proud of!"

Chrissy Teigen also tweeted: "My house...is so happy. Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST eagles fan. I, I don’t care. So please don’t yell at me thank you."