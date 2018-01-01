NEWS Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner show off baby bumps in never-before-seen picture Newsdesk Share with :







Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her and sister Kylie Jenner showing off their baby bumps on Instagram on Sunday (04Feb18), as she publicly celebrated her sibling's news that she's a first-time mother.



The 20-year-old reality star stunned fans by taking to her social media on Sunday to reveal that she and boyfriend Travis Scott had welcomed a baby daughter into the world on 1 February. Without revealing a name for the tot, Kylie told fans that her bundle of joy weighed 8lbs 9oz, and also shared a diary-style video after keeping news of the pregnancy a secret for the whole nine months.



Following Kylie's announcement, her friends and family took to their own Twitter and Instagram pages to celebrate the news, with Khloe, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, sharing a snap of herself and Kylie proudly parading their bumps in crop tops and underwear.



"Congratulations My Sweet Kylie!" she wrote alongside the picture. "What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama."



Siblings Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, plus mum Kris Jenner all took to social media to share their delight over Kylie's new arrival, while the baby's father Travis tweeted: "2.1.18 4 ever. New rager in town. !!!"



The video Kylie shared after the baby news also fuelled rumours that she and Travis may either be engaged or married, as the make-up mogul was seen wearing two diamond rings on her left hand. Kylie was previously seen sporting the jewels in snaps from mum Kris' Christmas Eve party, and showed off the same bands in the diary video.

Kylie chose the day of the biggest sporting event in America, the Super Bowl, to announce her news. And statistics from Google Trends, which monitors the most searched terms globally, showed that Kylie was number one - eclipsing searches for anything to do with the Super Bowl before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots kicked off.

