New Star Wars and Mission: Impossible trailers drop during Super Bowl

Sports fans got a glimpse of some of Hollywood’s hottest new movies during the 2018 Super Bowl on Sunday (04Feb18).

While American football followers tuned in to see the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots, they were also bombarded with commercials as advertisers took advantage of the prime time slots on offer.

Among the celebrity-fronted adverts, including Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage for Mountain Dew and Doritos, trailers for Solo: A Star Wars Story, Mission: Impossible – Fallout and The Cloverfield Paradox also dropped.

Star Wars fans appeared delighted with the 45-second clip of the forthcoming origin flick, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo and Joonas Suotamo as his buddy Chewbacca.

“When you're in a room full of #patriots fans who couldn't give a s**t about the commercials but the #SoloAStarWarsStory commercial comes on so you scream "shut the f**k up" at the top of your lungs,” one film fan tweeted gleefully, while another wrote: “No matter the era or the actors...there’s always something perfect about seeing Chewbacca and Han Solo side by side #SoloAStarWarsStory.”

Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, and Donald Glover also starred in the high octane clip, with the film hitting cinemas from May.

And Tom Cruise revved up the action with his latest Mission: Impossible movie. Tom will be back as Ethan Hunt for the sixth time in July, with his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames joining him, as well as familiar faces Rebecca Ferguson and Michelle Monaghan. Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Cavill also appeared in the trailer.

And not long after The Cloverfield Paradox trailer aired, the hashtag #CloverfieldParadox quickly began trending, no doubt thanks to the fact the movie was streamed on Netflix straight after the advert dropped.

The film boasts an A-list cast, including Daniel Bruhl, David Oyelowo, and Elizabeth Debicki, with J.J. Abrams acting as producer.