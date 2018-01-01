Kris Jenner accidentally breaks Chrissy Teigen's table at Super Bowl party

Kris Jenner accidentally broke a table at Chrissy Teigen's Super Bowl party on Sunday night (04Feb18).

The reality TV star watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII at an event held at Chrissy and her husband John Legend's home.

But it seems Kris, who became a grandmother again this week after her daughter Kylie , 20, welcomed a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott on 1 February, became a little clumsy at one point, with Chrissy taking to Snapchat to share a video of her broken wicker table.

"If anyone's in the market for a slightly used table, the Kris Jenner just fell into it," the pregnant model joked, as she focused her camera on the damaged part of the table.

Chrissy then took a video of Kris with a bag of ice on her left arm, with the 62-year-old stating that the table, was now, "Very valuable right now. If anyone is willing to make a bid on this we're willing to let it go."

She then gestured towards a couch and asked Kris what had happened there, to which the Kardashian family matriarch explained, "Well, this is where I did a face plant. This is also very valuable."

Chrissy, 32, also shared numerous images of the food she prepared for the party on her Snapchat, uploading photos of a buffet as well as many desserts.

While she appeared to have a lot of fun, the Lip Sync Battle co-host didn't seem to enjoy watching the sport as much as everybody else at the bash, and took to Twitter to share several humorous updates.

"This could have everything to do with th (sic) fact I'm not drinking but this feels very...uneventful," she said, adding, "My house...is so happy. Everyone is now apparently THE BIGGEST eagles fan. I, I don't care. So please don't yell at me thank you."