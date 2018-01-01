Kevin Hart embarrassed by post-Super Bowl stupidity

Kevin Hart has urged his young fans not to drink alcohol after spurting out an expletive during a live post-Super Bowl TV appearance.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan was celebrating his hometown team's big win on Sunday night (04Feb18) when he found himself on camera at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota during the NFL Network's TV show NFL GameDay Prime.

The boozed up comedian stumbled onto the stage while the hosts were in the middle of filming an interview with Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox, and grabbed the sportsman's shoulders before flapping his arms like an eagle.

He then admitted, "I've been drinking. I'm on cloud nine. I started the celebration already. It (the win) was supposed to happen. This was supposed to happen. What got a great unit, we have a great team..."

One of the hosts went behind Kevin to make sure he didn't fall off the stage, prompting him to yell, "I'm not drunk, get off of me! I'm having a good time, get off of me!"

He continued, "Philadelphia's a great city. I thought, I hope this is an example of what we can do. We gave a f**k... oh."

Realising he had sworn on live TV, Kevin immediately stopped talking, put his microphone down and said, "I'm out", before jumping off the stage.

Earlier in the evening, Hart attempted to persuade security men to let him be part of the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. One guard stopped him from making his way up the stairs to a platform erected on the field as owner Jeffrey Lurie, coach Doug Pederson, and players Zach Ertz and Nick Foles made their way past him.

Kevin's antics went viral on social media, and the Ride Along star has now addressed his behaviour in a video posted online.

"To all the kids out there, I just want to say don't drink," Kevin said. "When alcohol is in your system you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy was definitely in the top two stupidest things I've ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl!"

He added, "Yeah, I'm still a little tipsy, but the world can kiss my a**. My wife was the first one to say, 'Babe, don't go up there'... It didn't work out good (sic)."