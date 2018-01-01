No foul play suspected in death of Kim Cattrall's brother

Canadian police do not suspect any foul play as they continue to investigate the death of actress Kim Cattrall's brother.

The Sex and the City star, 61, took to social media on Saturday (03Feb18) to appeal for the public's help in locating Christopher Cattrall, revealing her "one of a kind brother" hadn't been seen since leaving his home in Alberta on 30 January.

"His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked," she told fans. "This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs..."

On Sunday evening (04Feb18), Kim returned to Twitter to reveal her 55-year-old sibling had been found dead.

"It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall," she wrote. "At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time."

No further details about Chris' death have been released, but a spokesman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has now confirmed his passing is not thought to be suspicious.

"RCMP will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death," Corporal Chris Warren tells People.com. "Preliminary investigation suggests that there is no foul play suspected."

Kim's family tragedy took place just two days after the sixth anniversary of their father's death.

Sharing a snap of herself and her dad on Instagram on Friday (02Feb18), she wrote, "Thinking of my Dad, Dennis William Cattrall, 2Day (sic) and everyday. RIP x 05/01/1925 - 02/02/2012".