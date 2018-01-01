NEWS Kristen Bell's husband 'nursed' from her breast to relieve mastitis pain Newsdesk Share with :







Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard once had to suckle from from her breast to relieve her mastitis.



The Frozen star's milk supply started to build up and become painful after one of the couple's daughters stopped breastfeeding and she was unable to contact a doctor about it - so she took matters into her own hands.



"I was in Atlanta," she recalls in a new piece for her web series Momsplaining. "We couldn't call a doctor, and this was right after the baby stopped nursing. So I said to my husband, 'I really need you to suck this out. We could talk about it, we could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse'."



Dax didn't hesitate and jumped at the chance to help his wife out.



"He pulled it out," she says. "He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love."



Kristen also opened up about how "strange" breastfeeding was at first.



"It is a little bit strange to go from an autonomous woman to all of a sudden being a food truck, because that's essentially what you are," Bell says.



The actress is known for her candid interviews, but her husband has previously admitted she can be too revealing at times, especially when she opens up about their lovemaking.



"She does a ton of interviews, and you know eventually you just run out of stuff to talk about," Dax told U.S. chat show host Jimmy Kimmel in November (17). "This stranger comes to me and he goes, 'Hey, I just read that your kids walk in on you having sex'. I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw your headline and your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex'. I don't even know that she told the story. I don't know what version of it she told."

