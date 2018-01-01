Taraji P. Henson's manager shuts down company amid sexual misconduct furore

Taraji P. Henson's longtime manager has shut down his company after allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Vincent Cirrincione was reportedly dropped by Henson and actress Julie Benz over the weekend after he was accused of using his power in Hollywood for sex by nine women in a Washington Post article on Friday (02Feb18).

After addressing the claims, Cirrincione has chosen to shutter his management company, telling Deadline in a statement, "It is with incredibly great sadness that at this time, I believe it’s in the best interests of all my actors and actresses that I represent to close my management company.

"This business is hard enough and I don't want to distract in any way from their careers or opportunities in the entertainment field. I wish all the people I represent the very best in all their future endeavors."

In the Post piece, Cirrincione, who also previously represented Halle Berry, was accused of using his reputation "as an important gatekeeper for black actresses" to "prey upon young women of color seeking an entry into Hollywood".

One of the alleged victims, Tamika Lamison, claims Cirrincione offered to accept her as a client in exchange for sex during an audition.

Another accused him of masturbating in front of her "in his office during the years he managed her".

Henson released a statement on Instagram, in which she confessed the news of her manager's allegations had left her "shocked, hurt and offended".

She added, "I feel saddened, disappointed and ashamed. We deserve better. THIS HAS TO STOP!!!"

The Empire star initially told the Post she was unaware of her manager's actions and had never "witnessed any inappropriate behaviour by Cirrincione toward women".

"I’ve never had any issue with this on any level," she said. "He totally respected me. He saw a single mother trying to make her dreams come true, and he nurtured that. He wrote cheques and wouldn’t ask for anything in return."

Berry told the Post she fired Cirrincione after hearing of his alleged sexual misconduct Meanwhile, Halle Berry has come forward to reveal she ended her professional relationship with Cirrincione three years ago after learning of a misconduct allegation.

"A woman was on the radio saying that Halle Berry’s manager was her worst casting couch experience ever," she told the outlet. "That news literally stopped me in my tracks. I immediately confronted Vince about it, and he denied it completely. But even with his denial, something didn’t feel right in my spirit, and with the possibility that it could be true, I immediately ended our over-25-year relationship."