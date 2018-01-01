Harvey Weinstein fires back at Uma Thurman car crash stunt allegations

Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein has attacked Uma Thurman again over allegations he orchestrated a cover up of a car crash the actress was involved in on the set of Kill Bill in 2003.

Uma first went after the disgraced producer in a New York Times piece published over the weekend, in which she accused him of assaulting her in a London hotel room 25 years ago.

Weinstein's spokesperson dismissed her claims, insisting the incident was nothing more than an "awkward pass" after the movie mogul misread her "signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets".

The PR added, "Her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue. And this is the first time we have heard those details. There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to why Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public..."

Uma also handed over footage of the car crash stunt from Kill Kill to Times journalist Maureen Dowd, who published the video alongside the article online.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday (05Feb18) to insist she had forgiven director Quentin Tarantino for forcing her to drive an unsafe vehicle, but she'd never forgive the producers for trying to cover up the incident, which landed her in the hospital.

Calling out "the notorious Harvey Weinstein", Uma alleged he lied and "destroyed evidence", adding, "the cover up did have malicious intent".

She also attacked her agents at CAA, stating they never investigated the accident and adding, "i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency".

A spokesperson for Weinstein has responded to Uma's latest allegations, stating: "Harvey has tremendous affection for Uma Thurman nevertheless he denies these allegations. He did not give instructions to destroy the vehicle or orchestrate a cover-up and this is the first time he has learned that Ms. Thurman had any issues regarding the handling of her accident.

"In fact, she continued working with Mr. Weinstein on three more films, including The War with Grandpa, which was scheduled to be released this year.

"Ms. Thurman has reported in the past that Mr. Weinstein personally came on set during the filming of the scene where she was being buried alive, concerned with her well-being, he demanded that they reconfigure the shot to her approval so that she felt more comfortable.

"We understand that members of the production team have stated to individuals in the media that Mr. Weinstein had nothing to do with the aftermath of the crash. Mr. Weinstein wishes Ms. Thurman would have spoken to him at the time to express her concerns and would like for her to provide any additional details so that he can assist in closing and repairing this chapter of her life."