Danny McBride's sister upset he didn't share 'Crocodile Dundee reboot' news

Comedian Danny McBride received an angry text message from his sister after failing to share the news of his apparent Crocodile Dundee reboot with his family.

The actor features in what was touted as a new trailer for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home, in which Chris Hemsworth plays his tour guide, taking McBride's character to the beach, a winery, and a fancy restaurant with a view of the Sydney Opera House.

The footage, which also includes a cameo from original Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan as well as Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie, and Isla Fisher, was subsequently unveiled as a new tourism promo for Australia, which aired in full during the Super Bowl telecast on Sunday (04Feb18).

McBride reveals he was approached to star in the campaign last autumn (17), and he loved the idea of teasing the adverts as a fake Crocodile Dundee movie sequel.

"It wasn't like I was looking to do a Super Bowl commercial, but I just thought the concept of this was just too funny to see what people's reaction would be like," he told Business Insider. "I just sat back and watched the whole thing unfold."

The nature of the project meant McBride had to keep the news a secret from friends and family, but that didn't go down too well with his sister, who was "p**sed off".

"She texted me, 'What's up?' and I'm like 'With what?' and she's like, 'This Dundee movie, you didn't tell me about this!'" he beams. "I was just like, 'I'll talk to you about it later'."

Although some fans figured out the $27 million (£19.3 million) Tourism Australia trailer wasn't for a real film before Sunday's official TV reveal, the majority of viewers admitted they were truly disappointed there wouldn't be an actual Crocodile Dundee movie.

Taking to Twitter after the ad aired, comedian Ike Barinholtz wrote: "I am legitimately bummed there is not a new Crocodile Dundee movie with Danny McBride," while another fan tweeted, "The biggest disappointment of the super bowl is that there actually isn't a Crocodile Dundee sequel."

One movie goer is so eager to turn the sequel hopes into a reality, he has launched a petition online to convince Hogan, McBride, and Hemsworth to team up for an official reboot.

"On behalf of Crocodile Dundee lovers around the world, we petition Paul Hogan and actors to create a new instalment of the movie," reads the petition. "Australia wants it, the world wants it. Stop teasing us and make it happen!"

Hogan first took his wilderness man character, Mick Dundee, to the big screen in 1986. He reprised the role for two sequels in 1988 and 2001.