Caitlyn Jenner gushes over Kylie's new baby after absence from pregnancy video

Caitlyn Jenner has set the record straight about her relationship with daughter Kylie, following her absence from the reality star's pregnancy diary video.



Kylie, 20, announced the 1 February (18) birth of her and boyfriend Travis Scott's daughter on Instagram on Sunday, sharing an 11-minute video documenting her pregnancy alongside the happy news. While relatives Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, and Kendall and Kris Jenner, all made an appearance in the footage, Caitlyn was notably absent from the video - sparking rumours she may have fallen out with her 20-year-old daughter.



However, taking to Instagram on Monday, Caitlyn reassured fans that she and Kylie are on good terms, as she shared a gushing tribute to her daughter's newborn baby.



Alongside a throwback picture of Kylie as a toddler, Caitlyn wrote: "My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow. Throwback to my baby, as a baby."



Following Caitlyn's post, Kylie replied by writing "love you", alongside a heart emoji.



Caitlyn fell out with ex-wife Kris and her children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob following the release of her autobiography The Secrets of My Life in which she made some astonishing claims including alleging that Kris knew about her gender identity struggles throughout their marriage, last year.



While she said in a recent interview that she hasn't seen her former stepchildren for some time, Caitlyn has maintained a relationship with Kendall and Kylie - her biological daughters with Kris.



Meanwhile, fans have begun speculating about Kylie's daughter's name, with many reading into posts from her family members looking for clues about the moniker after a source told People.com that the reality star "has a name" for her newborn.



Many wondered if Kylie had chosen the name Mariposa for her baby girl. The name is the Spanish word for Butterfly, and could be abbreviated to Posie - a name Kris mentioned in an Instagram post she shared on Monday.

"Kylie’s @kyliecosmetics Posie K Anniversary Trio lip set (matte, gloss and new velvet) launches today at 3pm pst on KylieCosmetics.com," Kris wrote next to a picture of Kylie's new pink lip kit.



Kylie also appeared to hint that the name would have something to do with her love of butterflies in the pregnancy video, where close ups were made of her butterfly necklace and other butterfly artefacts.

