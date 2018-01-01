Michael B. Jordan: 'Black Panther shows black kids they can be superheroes'

Michael B. Jordan has hailed new movie Black Panther as "extremely important" in changing the landscape of cinema for black actors.

The new Marvel movie features a mainly black cast, with a host of big names starring alongside Creed star Michael, including Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.

Talking to British GQ about the significance of Ryan Coogler's new flick, Michael highlighted why it is such a landmark film.

"I think it's extremely important," he stated. "I feel like I never had that many actors to look at and inspire me growing up. Black actors that I could identify with, that look like me on screen... And I'm just thinking about what this movie is going to do to the kids growing up... Black kids, white kids, all kids because they can imagine just as much as we can, but specifically black kids who don't have that many positive examples to look at on TV and film.

"We're giving black people power, royalty - we don't gotta be crackheads or gangbangers, selling drugs or robbing people. We don't have to be comic relief. We can be superheroes. Imagine what that's going to do to the imagination and ambition of kids watching these movies. That's the real impact of this film."

The highly anticipated movie hits cinemas from 13 February (18). Chadwick takes on the lead role of T'Challa/ Black Panther, with Daniel Kaluuya, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis among the supporting cast.