Domhnall Gleeson suffered temporary blindness after ice skating fall

Domhnall Gleeson once experienced temporary blindness after slipping over while ice skating.

The Irish star is currently promoting Peter Rabbit, a live-action film based on the stories of Beatrix Potter's character and plays the part of farmer Thomas McGregor, while James Corden, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki and Margot Robbie take on voice roles. Domhnall and Margot both appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (05Feb18), and host James asked whether the actor was interested in ice skating after watching Margot portray Tonya Harding in biopic I, Tonya.

The Star Wars actor replied he wasn't a keen skater after having a particularly traumatic time at a rink during a visit to New York in his early 20s.

"I slipped, and as I went down, I went to stop myself. And I thought somebody could skate over my fingers and cut them off as I was falling (so I lifted my arms up)," he recalled. "I landed on my coccyx (tailbone) with my back straight, and the impact went straight up into my brain and I went blind."

While Margot did her part for Peter Rabbit from Los Angeles, most of Domhnall's scenes were filmed in Sydney, Australia. Queensland-born actress Margot sent her fair-skinned co-star an email warning him that he would want to wear plenty of sunscreen while Down Under due to the harsh sunshine, and he admitted that the heat got to him on some days.

"They dyed my hair brown for the part, I think to try to trick the sun into not burning me," the 34-year-old joked, adding, "I was running around and it was 100 degrees, and in between they'd have to put me in a room they'd call The Fridge. So as soon as they'd say cut, they'd say, 'Put Domhnall in The Fridge!' And many people rushed me into a room that was just many air conditioning units pointed directly at me to try to dry the sweat out of my clothes."