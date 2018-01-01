Quentin Tarantino blasted for defending Roman Polanski in old radio interview

Quentin Tarantino has been slammed by stars including Busy Philipps and Olivia Munn after audio of a 2003 radio interview showed him defending Roman Polanski.

The Pulp Fiction director hit headlines over the weekend (03-04Feb18) when Uma Thurman claimed that he pressured her into doing a driving stunt that she felt was unsafe during the filming of Kill Bill and she subsequently agreed to do it and ended up hitting a tree and being hospitalised.

On Monday, reporters at Jezebel.com shared old audio of Tarantino chatting to radio DJ Howard Stern and defending Rosemary's Baby director Polanski, who pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor in 1977.

In the audio, Tarantino can be heard saying he didn't consider Polanski a rapist, saying, "He didn't rape a 13-year-old. It was statutory rape... that's not quite the same thing. He had sex with a minor. That's not rape... He was guilty of having sex with a minor."

When Stern's co-host Robin Quivers interjects and says, "That she didn't want to have", Tarantino replied, "No, that was not the case at all. She wanted to have it and dated the guy..."

Busy shared the story and wrote, "SORRY YOU HAVE TO LISTEN TO THIS F**K QUENTIN TARANTINO YOU ARE F**KING CANCELLED." The Cougar Town actress admitted she was embarrassed she once auditioned for him, and posted, "Sorry. I have to go put my two girls to bed and pray that they they get to grow up in a world where drugging and raping a child at 13 isn't laughed off in a radio interview 'because she wanted it'."

Olivia Munn replied to Busy's tweets, writing, "This is beyond disturbing to hear" and Patricia Arquette, whose movie True Romance was written by Tarantino, replied to Jezebel's tweet with, "For f**ks sakes. No!"

Knocked Up director Judd Apatow also shared the story and asked his followers to listen to the audio, which "tells you everything you need to know about why some men do not protect women and how f**ked up their thinking is on basic issues of respect, compassion and concern."

Polanski fled America before his sentencing and U.S. officials have filed numerous extradition requests to bring him back, without success.

The director will reportedly be portrayed onscreen in Tarantino's next movie about the Manson Family murders. Polanski's pregnant wife Sharon Tate and four others were murdered by members of the Manson Family in 1969.