Sarah Jessica Parker sends condolences to Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker has expressed her condolences to her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall following the unexpected death of her brother.

Christopher Cattrall, 55, was found dead on Sunday (04Feb18), a day after Kim had taken to social media to plead with fans for help in locating her "one of a kind brother", who hadn't been seen since leaving his home in Alberta, Canada on 30 January (18).

The 61-year-old subsequently confirmed the family tragedy in an updated post with fans, and Parker has since joined followers in offering her support to Cattrall.

"Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx," she commented on the post.

Fellow Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon also shared a message for the grieving actress, adding, "Hey Kim such awful news. So sorry to hear. Sending you love. XO."

The supportive remarks come days after Parker admitted she was saddened to hear that Cattrall didn't consider the old castmates to be friends, after insisting to British TV host Piers Morgan they never bonded off-screen.

"We've never been friends. We've been colleagues and it's a very healthy place to be," Kim explained during a recent appearance on Morgan's Life Stories. "I don't see them. The common ground we had was the series and the series is over."

However, Sarah had a very different view of their longtime relationship, which began on the set of the hit TV series from 1998 to 2004, and continued with the Sex and the City movies.

"I found it very upsetting because that's not the way I recall our experience," Parker shared on talk show Watch Happens Live! last week (31Jan18). "It's sad, but I always think that what ties us together was this singular experience. It was a professional experience but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I hope that that eclipses anything that's been recently spoken. That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege."

Parker and Cattrall are also said to have fallen out last year (17), after it was revealed that plans for a third Sex and the City movie had stalled as Kim had no interest in returning as sex-crazed publicist Samantha Jones for a sequel to their 2010 release, Sex and the City 2.