Diane Kruger: 'Working with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy'







Actress Diane Kruger has come to the defence of embattled filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, insisting working with him on Inglourious Basterds was "pure joy".



In an interview with the New York Times, published on Saturday (03Feb18), Uma Thurman revealed she was forced to perform a life-threatening stunt on the set of Kill Bill in 2003, and accused Tarantino of spitting on her and choking her with a chain for scenes in the movie.



Uma has since forgiven Quentin, who has come under fire for his alleged mistreatment of his leading lady.



The director has since explained he took charge and performed the spitting and choking scenes because he wanted to get them right without having to shoot several takes. He also claims Uma came up with the choking idea, and used Kruger's choking scene in Inglourious Basterds as an example of the lengths he'll go to to perfect a violent scene.



He told Deadline, "I went to Diane, and I said, 'Look, I've got to strangle you. If it's just a guy with his hands on your neck, not putting any kind of pressure and you're just doing this wiggling death rattle, it looks like a normal movie strangulation... What I would like to do, with your permission, is just... commit to choking you, with my hands, in a close-up. We do it for 30 seconds or so, and then I stop. If we need to do it a second time, we will. After that, that's it. Are you down to committing to it so we can get a really good look...?'"



And Kruger is now vouching for Tarantino, insisting he was very respectful during the shoot.



"In light of the recent allegations made by Uma Thurman... and her terrifying work experience on Kill Bill, my name has been mentioned in numerous articles in regards to the choking scene in Inglourious Basterds," the German star writes on Instagram. "This is an important moment in time and my heart goes out to Uma and anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault and abuse. I stand with you.



"For the record, however, I would like to say that my work experience with Quentin Tarantino was pure joy. He treated me with utter respect and never abused his power or forced me to do anything I wasn't comfortable with."

