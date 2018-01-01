NEWS Game of Thrones co-creators sign on for new Star Wars film series Newsdesk Share with :







Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have been tapped to pen a new series of Star Wars movies.



The duo will write and produce the new projects, which will not be part of the ongoing Star Wars movie saga or the spin-off trilogy, which is currently being developed by Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.



"David and Dan are some of the best storytellers working today," reads a statement issued by Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, the production company behind the sci-fi franchise. "Their command of complex characters, depth of story and richness of mythology will break new ground and boldly push Star Wars in ways I find incredibly exciting."



Benioff and Weiss have revealed the new gig is a dream come true, as they have been fans of the sci-fi epics ever since the first release, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, hit theatres when they were kids.



"In the summer of 1977 we traveled to a galaxy far, far away, and we've been dreaming of it ever since," they share.



"We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete."



Further details about the title, premise, or release date for their new Star Wars movies have yet to be announced.



Benioff and Weiss are set to wrap up work on the eighth and final season of cult fantasy drama series Game of Thrones later this year (18), ahead of a 2019 premiere date.

