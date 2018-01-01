Jenna Dewan-Tatum in no rush for another kid

Actress Jenna Dewan-Tatum is letting the universe decide when it's time for her to have a second child.

The sexy star and her husband Channing Tatum welcomed daughter Everly in May, 2013, but they haven't found the time - or the urge - to have another kid.

Jenna tells Health magazine she was too overwhelmed after becoming a first-time mum to even think about another pregnancy, but she's happy to let nature take its course in the future, and isn't ruling out expanding her family.

"I'm leaving it to the universe to show me the way," she tells the publication. "I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I'll know when I know.

"A lot of women I know plan it, and that's their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming. I'm so thrilled with one child. If the desire (for another) comes around, it will happen, that's the way I look at it."

Jenna also tells the magazine her marriage isn't perfect, despite what fans might think, revealing there are days she and Channing "don't really like each other".

"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life', I want to scream and tell them, 'No one's perfect'," the actress adds. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.

"I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We've always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."