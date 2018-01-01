Kylie Jenner's daughter to take dad Travis Scott's surname

Kylie Jenner has confirmed her newborn daughter Stormi will take her father Travis Scott's last name.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty welcomed her first child with rapper Travis last week (01Feb18), and on Tuesday, the 20-year-old make-up entrepreneur announced her daughter's name, while also sharing the first image of her baby.

"Stormi," she wrote next to the picture.

She later updated her original post to make it clear that baby Stormi will take Travis' surname. The musician's real name is Jacques Webster, so the couple's daughter will be known as Stormi Webster.

Following Kylie's confirmation of her baby girl's name, many of her famous relatives took to social media to share their approval.

"Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly #Repost @kyliejenner stormi (angel emoji)," Kylie's mother Kris Jenner tweeted, while half-sister Kim Kardashian shared an emoji of a storm cloud.

One person apparently not so impressed by the name, however, was model Stormi Bree. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram on Tuesday, just hours after Kylie's initial post, to reveal her "mood".

Sharing a picture of herself looking confused and somewhat annoyed, Stormi wrote "current mood", adding a spider emoji in the caption.

Stormi is no stranger to unusual baby names though - she and her boyfriend Lucky Blue Smith welcomed a daughter in July, and called her Gravity.

Meanwhile, sources close to Kylie have revealed she is "beyond elated" following Stormi's birth.

"She is so thrilled and didn’t ever think something like this could bring her this much joy," an insider told Us Weekly magazine. "She is so excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to see what the future holds for her and her family."