Mem Ferda to co-produce William Shatner feature 'Malevolent'

Malevolent - is the first animated horror feature film made in the USA.Visual story telling, like never seen before. It tells the story of a young woman Miriam DeKalb (Dani Lennon) who works for a non-profit organization which promotes global peace. When her billionaire father Cyrus DeKalb (Ray Wise) learns he is dying, he calls Miriam and her three siblings together to discuss his will. However, the father has other plans, for in his view they are traitors, deserving punishment.Set in a world where intergalactic gamblers, wager on human conflicts as a blood sport. The ever powerful Gamemaster (Morena Baccarin), controlling and determining every move, every event reconfigured, reversing time and determining every outcome.Co-Producer Mem Ferda (Jailbird,) comments; 'Malevolent is so exciting. I'm completely overwhelmed and mesmerized by the incredible visuals, the artwork, and the rich voices coming from huge stars like the incredible and legendary William Shatner.Malevolent Stars;Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham)Ray Wise (Robocop, Swamp Thing). )Dani Lennon (Bite Me)Bill Moseley (Texas Chainsaw Massacre II)William Shatner (Star Trek, Boston Legal) as The Overseer.Producer : Jason Axinn, Paige Barnett and Cindi Rice Co-producer : Mem Ferda, Bill Gammon and Philip Landa Writers : Jim Cirile and Tanya C. Klein