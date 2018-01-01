Alexander Skarsgard slams Hollywood's 'disgusting' gender bias

Alexander Skarsgard has slammed the "disgusting" double standards for men and women in Hollywood.

The 41-year-old actor recently won praise for his role in hit U.S. TV series Big Little Lies, in which he starred with actresses including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Both Reese and Nicole have opened up about their mistreatment in the film industry as they support the Me Too and Time's Up movements, and Alexander is frequently stunned by the amount of bias there is against women in his chosen career field.

"There is a double standard (in the film industry)," he told Elle U.K. "I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it’s disgusting."

However, Alexander acknowledged that gender bias isn't an issue that is limited to Hollywood.

"It’s not a problem that’s specific to Hollywood. I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they’re entitled," he explained. "So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things."

Alexander credits his upbringing in Sweden for his outlook, adding: "I’m 100 per cent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it’s ahead of most countries."

The actor was introduced to the world of acting when he was just 13 years old, and is from an acting dynasty headed by father his Stellan Skarsgard, and including; brother Bill who played Pennywise in It, and Vikings actor Gustaf. But growing up in the spotlight had its downsides and had a big effect on Alexander's self-confidence.

"To have people talk about you and say, 'Well this is who Alex is…" when I had no idea myself, it just f**ked with my self-confidence," he said. "Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested, I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting - that's what you want isn't it? When you're 13? And I guess when you're 40 as well..."