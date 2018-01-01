AnnaLynne McCord keen to date following Dominic Purcell split

AnnaLynne McCord would love to get back on the dating scene following her split from Dominic Purcell.

The former 90210 star first dated the Prison Break actor, who was 17 years her senior, between 2011 and 2014 and then they reconciled their relationship at the start of 2016. She first revealed they were no longer together last month (Jan18) and during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (06Feb18), she said she was keen to date again, and is considering going for a younger man this time.

"I do not have a Valentine," she said. "I would love to (date). You know, I have been really crazy busy with work and stuff. I've done a lot of things in my life, I'm 30 now, and I think it's time to try on the cougar role."

The chat show host made her disapproval clear and asked, "Like a 23-year-old?" and AnnaLynne replied, "Or 24?... I'm gonna take it from you that that's not a good idea."

The actress first revealed her split from the 47-year-old during an appearance on Build Series NYC in January, when she said it was amicable and they remain close friends, with her even still seeing his children from his first marriage.

"His daughters stay at my house," she said at the time. "I love him. He's like family to me. The kids are like family. I've watched them grow up. I saw him the other night, and he was in town. We're very, very amicable."

During her chat with Wendy, AnnaLynne also revealed her feud with her 90210 co-star Shenae Grimes during the entire five-year run of the show, which she blames on her social anxiety making her come across like a "piece of work".

"Shenae and I, who played Annie, we were literally at each other's throats for five years and the day before we wrapped, Shenae calls me and was like, (crying) 'Heey... I can't believe it's over.' I'm like, 'B**ch?!'" she recalled. "We hash it out the day before we wrap. All five years, and I end up at her wedding in England and now were friends. We have dinner dates. It's awesome, I love her."