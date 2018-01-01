Milla Jovovich replacing Olivia Munn in action-thriller Hummingbird

Milla Jovovich will replace Olivia Munn in upcoming movie Hummingbird.

The Resident Evil actress has been tapped to step in for the X-Men: Apocalypse star on the project, which will be directed by Swedish filmmakers Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerstrom.

Milla will play a black-ops assassin who begins to doubt her skills and training when she's placed on a questionable assignment, with the story set to be in the vein of films such as Luc Besson's Lucy and Paul Greengrass' Jason Bourne franchise.

Milla will be the third actress cast in the main role, as Olivia originally joined the film after Zoe Saldana had to drop out due to a scheduling issue with the Avatar sequels.

However, the new role will prove to be a family affair for Milla, as her husband Paul W. S. Anderson has been engaged to write a revision of John McClain's script, which was on the 2016 version of The Black List - a catalogue of the most-liked motion picture screenplays not yet produced.

Filming is slated to kick off this summer (18), with China's Fundamental Films to produce the flick alongside Broken Road Productions. Gary Glushon will executive produce, while Mark Gao, Gregory Ouanhon and Todd Garner will act as producers.

Milla starred in all six of the Resident Evil sci-fi action movies as Alice, a former security officer turned rogue fighter, with the films becoming the highest-grossing series to be based on a video game - garnering over $1.233 billion worldwide. The Ukraine-born star has most recently been working on the next Hellboy movie, in which she takes on the part of Nimue the Blood Queen, and sci-fi film Future World, which also stars James Franco, Lucy Liu, and Suki Waterhouse.